Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
XPER has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.
Xperi Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Xperi has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
