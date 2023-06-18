Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tremor International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tremor International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tremor International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tremor International by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 185,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 122,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Tremor International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 767,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 168,817 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in Tremor International by 11.0% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 197,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Stock Performance

About Tremor International

Shares of TRMR opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

(Get Rating

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.