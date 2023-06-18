Lake Street Capital Boosts Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target to $38.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CLFD has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Clearfield Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $757.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.39.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 140.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

