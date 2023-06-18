Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,500

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,450 ($68.19) to GBX 5,500 ($68.82) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,460 ($55.81) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($87.59) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($65.07) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($78.83) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,022.86 ($75.36).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,404 ($67.62) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,841.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,037.85. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,269 ($40.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,012 ($75.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,882.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,404.18%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

