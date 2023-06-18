Reviewing Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) are both small-cap real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Easterly Government Properties and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 1 4 1 0 2.00 Great Ajax 0 0 3 0 3.00

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus target price of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 11.82%. Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $9.88, suggesting a potential upside of 67.37%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 9.58% 1.96% 0.97% Great Ajax -72.82% 5.46% 1.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Great Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $293.61 million 4.72 $31.47 million $0.31 47.84 Great Ajax -$18.30 million -7.58 -$15.01 million ($1.75) -3.37

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 341.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax pays out -45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

