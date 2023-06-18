Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $434.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $441.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total value of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,868 shares of company stock valued at $40,709,629 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,905,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.