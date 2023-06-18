Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target at $37.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,640,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after buying an additional 879,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.