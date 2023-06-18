First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

First Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $26.08 on Friday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $288.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,106.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,543 shares in the company, valued at $214,258.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,988 shares of company stock worth $97,455. Insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.