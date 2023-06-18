Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canopy Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $28,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

About Canopy Growth

CGC stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $333.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

