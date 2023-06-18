Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynatronics stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.45% of Dynatronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

