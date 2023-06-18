The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
