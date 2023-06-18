Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AX opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.