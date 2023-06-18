Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Triton International to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triton International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Triton International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $83.16 on Friday. Triton International has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Triton International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,382,000 after acquiring an additional 118,742 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at $167,533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Triton International by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,359 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Triton International by 725.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

