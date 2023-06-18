Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance
AWH opened at $3.02 on Friday.
Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
