Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arconic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Up 0.1 %

Arconic stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 256.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,327,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,544,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after acquiring an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the first quarter valued at about $22,083,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

