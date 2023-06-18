Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

