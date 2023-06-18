Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Financial Analysis

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) and Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Agricultural Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.9%. Bank of China pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Agricultural Bank of China pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 21.54% 8.93% 0.78% Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.0% of Agricultural Bank of China shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $154.67 billion 0.76 $33.80 billion $2.63 3.82 Agricultural Bank of China N/A N/A N/A $0.56 0.70

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Agricultural Bank of China. Agricultural Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of China beats Agricultural Bank of China on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers savings deposits, personal loans, credit cards and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment offers foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate, and foreign exchange derivative transactions, as well as money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory, sale and trading of securities, stock brokerage, investment research, asset management services, and private equity investment services. The Insurance segment provides underwriting services for general and life insurance business, and insurance agency services. In addition, the company operates debt-to-equity swaps and other supporting, and aircraft and financial leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

