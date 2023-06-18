Black Spade Acquisition (BSAQ) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) is one of 692 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Black Spade Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Spade Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Spade Acquisition Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.05%. Given Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Black Spade Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Spade Acquisition N/A -56.06% 3.17% Black Spade Acquisition Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

52.1% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Black Spade Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Spade Acquisition and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Spade Acquisition N/A $12.02 million 41.32 Black Spade Acquisition Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 9.57

Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Black Spade Acquisition. Black Spade Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Black Spade Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Spade Acquisition’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Black Spade Acquisition

Black Spade Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the entertainment industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

