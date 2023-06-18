Comparing Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) & Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Linde has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.92, suggesting that its share price is 1,892% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Linde shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde 13.46% 15.71% 8.19% Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Linde and Lithium & Boron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Linde and Lithium & Boron Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde $33.35 billion 5.52 $4.15 billion $9.01 41.65 Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Linde and Lithium & Boron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde 0 2 12 0 2.86 Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Linde currently has a consensus target price of $383.13, indicating a potential upside of 2.09%. Given Linde’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Linde is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Summary

Linde beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, chemicals and energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, food and beverage, and electronics. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

(Get Rating)

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc. and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. in October 2019. Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Dachaidanzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.