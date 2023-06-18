Financial Contrast: PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) versus Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating) and Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and Simply Good Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk N/A N/A N/A Simply Good Foods 10.98% 10.11% 7.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and Simply Good Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk N/A N/A N/A $8,373.12 0.00 Simply Good Foods $1.17 billion 3.16 $108.57 million $1.29 28.73

Analyst Recommendations

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simply Good Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and Simply Good Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Simply Good Foods 0 3 9 0 2.75

Simply Good Foods has a consensus price target of $42.08, indicating a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the manufacture and production of foods. It operates through the following segments: Noodles Division, Dairy Division, Food Seasonings Division, Snack Foods Division, Nutrition and Special Foods Division, and Beverages Division. The Noodles Division produces and markets instant bag noodles, cup noodles, egg noodles, and vermicelli. The Dairy Division trades dairy products such as sweetened condensed milk and creamer, liquid milk, powdered milk, ice cream, and butter. The Food Seasonings Division markets culinary products such as soy sauce, chili sauce, tomato sauce, instant seasoning, and cordial syrup. The Snack Foods Division offers western and contemporized traditional snacks. The Nutrition and Special Foods Division supplies cereal and biscuits for infants and children, cereal snacks for kids, cereal drinks for adults, and milk products for expectant and lactating mothers. The Beverages Division delivers ready-to-drink tea and coffee, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and packaged water. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites. It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

