Contrasting MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) and SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and SHF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 5.12 -$5.98 million N/A N/A SHF $9.48 million 2.63 -$35.13 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SHF.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and SHF, as provided by MarketBeat.

SHF has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.57%. Given SHF’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk and Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of SHF shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.5% of SHF shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and SHF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,249.32% N/A -449.78% SHF N/A 6.94% 1.88%

Summary

SHF beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

