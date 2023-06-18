Analyzing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) & AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.71 million 2.05 $4.87 million $1.72 8.66 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 21.09% 11.12% 0.91% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of AMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats AMB Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It is also involved in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans. The company was founded on March 29, 1910 and is headquartered in St. John, IN.

