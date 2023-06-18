Analyzing BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) and CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of BELLUS Health shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of CureVac shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BELLUS Health and CureVac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -578,586.63% -24.27% -23.14% CureVac N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $20,000.00 93,388.20 -$76.08 million ($0.72) -20.46 CureVac $72.33 million 31.69 -$262.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares BELLUS Health and CureVac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BELLUS Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CureVac.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BELLUS Health and CureVac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 3 2 0 2.40 CureVac 0 0 4 0 3.00

BELLUS Health currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. CureVac has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.55%. Given CureVac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CureVac is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Volatility and Risk

BELLUS Health has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CureVac has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CureVac beats BELLUS Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus. BELLUS Health Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Laval, Canada.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza. The company also develops RNA-based cancer therapies, including CV8102, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating cutaneous melanoma and adenoidcystic carcinoma, as well as squamous cell cancer of skin, head, and neck. CureVac N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

