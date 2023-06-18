Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $220.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Shares of AJG opened at $213.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.36 and a twelve month high of $219.23.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 135,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,503 shares of company stock worth $21,216,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

