Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 340.08% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

