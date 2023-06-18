Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CTSH. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $65.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

