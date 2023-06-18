StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 1.2 %
China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
