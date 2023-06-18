CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.53. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.14%. On average, research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at CB Financial Services

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $144,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,760. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Haines Montgomery bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $27,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $401,907.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,603 shares of company stock worth $180,392. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.