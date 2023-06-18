Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.34 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

