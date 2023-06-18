Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.