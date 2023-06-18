Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
