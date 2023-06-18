Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $25.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 48,032 shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $73,488.96. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 356,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,751. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 39,180 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 83,187 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.