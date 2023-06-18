Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.49. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
