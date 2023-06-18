GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

GeoPark Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPRK opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $182.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.10 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 265.35% and a net margin of 22.35%. Equities analysts expect that GeoPark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRK. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 36.7% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 45.0% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

