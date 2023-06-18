Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

NYSE:SRT opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Startek has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $118.94 million, a PE ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts expect that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Startek in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

