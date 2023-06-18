Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE NTZ opened at $6.65 on Friday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

