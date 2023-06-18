Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALIM. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Alliance Global Partners raised Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.90 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Insider Activity at Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,297,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

