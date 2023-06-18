Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Trading Down 2.6 %
NYSE:LEJU opened at $3.73 on Friday. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.
About Leju
