Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:LEJU opened at $3.73 on Friday. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

