Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

NYSE ANF opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,271,987 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,794,000 after purchasing an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

