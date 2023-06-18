Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,146.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 574.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,535.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,019.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,535.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after buying an additional 438,272 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 430,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 635.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 411,312 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $9,926,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

