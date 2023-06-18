Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.29% of Ballantyne Strong worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

