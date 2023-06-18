Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PWGet Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Power REIT Price Performance

PW stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.