Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Power REIT Price Performance
PW stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT
Power REIT Company Profile
Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power REIT (PW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.