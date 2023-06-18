Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Power REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Price Performance

PW stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Power REIT Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.