Crown (NYSE:CCK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $102.68.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Crown by 13,132.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $123,506,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $105,665,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $73,989,000.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

