StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 3.4 %

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.