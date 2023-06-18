StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Up 3.4 %
China Green Agriculture stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
See Also
