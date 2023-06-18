United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY opened at $0.34 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United States Antimony by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in United States Antimony by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

