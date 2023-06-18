Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.17.

CAT opened at $245.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.02 and a 200-day moving average of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

