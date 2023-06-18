Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of AP opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.80.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.