Short Interest in KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Declines By 13.9%

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of KWESST Micro Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KWESST Micro Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KWE opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88. KWESST Micro Systems has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.49. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative return on equity of 368.36% and a negative net margin of 1,462.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KWESST Micro Systems will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

