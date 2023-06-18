Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT at $220.80

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $220.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $235.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,303 shares of company stock worth $48,570,392 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

