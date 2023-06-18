Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $76.82

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.72) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.43%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

