Brokerages Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT at $44.09

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

SGRY stock opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 2.75. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $44.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,621,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $262,911.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,621,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

